Monkey Joe's partners to raise cancer funds

Monkey Joe's partners to raise cancer funds

Monkey Joe’s is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation during the month of June.  Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation raises funds for childhood cancer research and grants.
 
During June, customers can make donations in-store at the register and on an online fundraising page. For more information, visit monkeyjoes.com 

