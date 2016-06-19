Community honors local Orlando victims

It has been almost a full week since the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and in that week, we have learned two of the victims are from the Charlotte area. On Saturday, friends and families of the two victims gathered for vigils to honor them.

Shane Tomlinson and Tevin Crosby were killed inside the nightclub. Tomlinson is from Concord, and Crosby is from Statesville.

Tomlinson's vigil was at Northwest Cabarrus High School, where he graduated. His parents are still in Orlando, but his uncle, as well as close friends and classmates, spoke to the dozens who attended, thanking the community for all their support throughout this entire process.

Family and friends say Tomlinson was an incredibly talented musician, who was part of a popular band down in Orlando.

At West Iredell High School, family and friends gathered for Tevin Crosby's vigil. Earlier in the week, his aunt told WBTV Crosby was very bright and ambitious, and was well on his way to being successful in the business world. At the vigil Saturday night, his sister said he was always the life of the party.

There was also a vigil Saturday morning in Gastonia. Even though none of the victims are from there, local leaders, law enforcement and neighbors gathered to honor the victims, and pray for their families.

