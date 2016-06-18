Dine out for Kids

Grab your friends and dine out for a cause. Every bite at an annual event will help support students right here in the Charlotte community. Jane Sanders, Development Associate for Communities In Schools stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning along with Pablo Rivas and Tim Miner of Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Foxcroft location.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is one of the participating restaurants. They provided a recipe just for viewers on how to make fresh mozzarella: https://vimeo.com/167968907

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the day's sales on Tuesday, June 21 to Communities In Schools. For more information, visit cischarlotte.org.