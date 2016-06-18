Nettie Reeves: H-Squared - Hamstrings and Hands

Nettie Reeves stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning with her crew to demonstrate an effective workout for Hamstrings and Hands!
NettieReeves.com
Hamstrings Workout
1. Ball Lifts - place both ankles on the top of a ball while lying on your back. Place hands down to your side. Lift the buttock up off the ?oor and lower. Repeat for 1 minute.
2. Ball Crunch - Wrap the ball under the legs while lying on the back. Dig the heels into the ball and raise knees into the chest while gripping the ball. Repeat for 1 minute.
3. Leg Lift - Place hands and knees on the ?oor. Lift one knee off the ?oor keeping it bent in a 90 degree angle. Lift and release the leg. Repeat for 1 minute. Reverse.
4. Forward Leans - While standing and holding weights, balance on one leg leaning forward towards the ?oor, with opposite leg lifting behind. Raise back into starting position. Repeat for 1 minute. Reverse.
Hands Workout
1. Spread the ?ngers as wide as possible for 10 seconds. Ball hands into ?sts for 10 seconds. Repeat 3 times.
2. Rotate hands around in a full circle for 30 seconds. Reverse the rotation for 30 seconds.
3. Extend one arm while bending the hand towards the ?oor with the other hand. Hold stretch for 30 seconds. Reverse.
Combination
1. Hamstring and hand stretch - Standing, extend one heel in front of the other, toes ?exed toward the sun. Keeping both heels on the ?oor, extend the same side arm and pull the ?ngers back, towards the body with the other hand. Hold for 30 seconds. Reverse.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>