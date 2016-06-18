Nettie Reeves: H-Squared - Hamstrings and Hands

Nettie Reeves stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning with her crew to demonstrate an effective workout for Hamstrings and Hands!

NettieReeves.com

Hamstrings Workout

1. Ball Lifts - place both ankles on the top of a ball while lying on your back. Place hands down to your side. Lift the buttock up off the ?oor and lower. Repeat for 1 minute.

2. Ball Crunch - Wrap the ball under the legs while lying on the back. Dig the heels into the ball and raise knees into the chest while gripping the ball. Repeat for 1 minute.

3. Leg Lift - Place hands and knees on the ?oor. Lift one knee off the ?oor keeping it bent in a 90 degree angle. Lift and release the leg. Repeat for 1 minute. Reverse.

4. Forward Leans - While standing and holding weights, balance on one leg leaning forward towards the ?oor, with opposite leg lifting behind. Raise back into starting position. Repeat for 1 minute. Reverse.

Hands Workout

1. Spread the ?ngers as wide as possible for 10 seconds. Ball hands into ?sts for 10 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

2. Rotate hands around in a full circle for 30 seconds. Reverse the rotation for 30 seconds.

3. Extend one arm while bending the hand towards the ?oor with the other hand. Hold stretch for 30 seconds. Reverse.

Combination

1. Hamstring and hand stretch - Standing, extend one heel in front of the other, toes ?exed toward the sun. Keeping both heels on the ?oor, extend the same side arm and pull the ?ngers back, towards the body with the other hand. Hold for 30 seconds. Reverse.