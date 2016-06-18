Get the most out of your camping trip

It's Great Outdoors Month and June 25 is the National Wildlife Federation's (NWF) Great American Campout. Tamela Rich stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about some great local places to camp that include McDowell Park on Lake Wylie, Crowder's Mountain State Park in Kings Mountain, and South Mountain State Park in Connolly Springs.

You can download Tamela's free download "Camping for Beginners" on her website: TamelaRich.com.