News Minute: Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. has formally asked federal authorities to let it withdraw its operating licenses for a failed nuclear reactor construction project. The utility, a subsidiary of SCANA Corp., announced Thursday it filed the request with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The move was expected as the power company seeks to show it has given up on the unfinished reactors and is eligible for a $2 billion tax write-off.

NINETY SIX, S.C. (AP) - Human remains recovered from a car destroyed by fire in South Carolina have been identified. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox tells media outlets the remains were identified Thursday as belonging to 45-year-old Kelli Marie Hastings of North Charleston.

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - One person has been killed and another severely injured after a fire at a South Carolina home. Fire officials tell local media outlets they got a call about a fire at a house in Sumter just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Police say they found thousands of doses of heroin, a gun and human teeth on a man detained during a suspected shoplifting investigation at a South Carolina Walmart on Christmas Eve. North Myrtle Beach officers tell local media they charged 21-year-old Tavon Malik Stanley of Calabash, North Carolina, with crimes including heroin trafficking and drug possession. Walmart officials detained Stanley after they saw a person with him allegedly take around $25 worth of items without paying for them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.