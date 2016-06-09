News Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EST

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Asheville leaders are considering new rules to sharply limit short-term vacation rentals downtown. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the city's planning and zoning commission voted to recommend the policy sent to the City Council for a final say on Jan. 9. If the policy receives final approval, property owners would have to be registered with the city to rent out apartments and homes on a short-term basis to vacationers.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Both supporters and opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline say Dominion Energy's proposed merger with a South Carolina energy company could open the door to an expansion of the controversial natural gas project. Dominion CEO Tom Farrell said the purchase of SCANA Corp. could "open new expansion opportunities," including for the pipeline. Environmental groups agree the project seems likelier than ever to extend into South Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A redistricting expert says he set no numerical targets on the percentage of black adults in North Carolina legislative districts he was asked to redraw by federal judges. The "special master" gave a presentation Friday to a three-judge panel meeting in Greensboro. The judges didn't immediately announce a decision but are mindful that candidate filing begins next month.

NEW YORK (AP) - Cleanup continues following a massive East Coast snowstorm that ushered in a weekend deep freeze while forecasters say there are signs of upcoming relief. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke says temperatures Sunday morning could hit record lows from South Carolina to Maine. But he says the wind won't be as powerful and it will be warmer by afternoon in many areas. The coming week could see temperatures back above freezing.

