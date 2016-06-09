News Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Portions of two bridges near downtown Charleston have been closed as officials warn drivers about icy conditions accompanying a blast of frigid temperatures. Police tell local media outlets traffic in both directions of the Ravenel Bridge connecting downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant were closed early Friday morning.

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) - A woman has died in a fire at a North Carolina home. Fire marshal Jerry Cashwell says that the woman was home alone at the time of the Thursday night fire in Clinton. Her age and name were not immediately released.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Three new flu deaths, including the death of a child, have been reported in North Carolina, raising the state's death toll so far this season to 12. That's according to numbers released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health. The deaths were reported between December 17 and 23.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Forecasters say record-breaking cold will linger through the weekend and reach as far south as the Florida Panhandle. Extreme cold has covered a wide swath from the Midwest to the Northeast. North Carolina has declared a heating fuel emergency declaration. President Donald Trump, spending the holidays at his estate in balmy south Florida, tweeted that the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming."

