The show goes on; no rain delays throughout Coca-Cola 600

Mother Nature was no match for the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday. After concerns of rain from Tropical Depression Bonnie, the race went on without a hitch.

Despite initial worries, there were no weather delays throughout the 600-mile race, much to fans' delight.

"We had this marked on our calendar for 9 months already," said Terrence Moore, who brought his young son to his first NASCAR race.

Race officials kept 14 jet dryers and 12 air titans at their disposal in case of rain. Those two machines could dry the track in as little as an hour. Both officials and fans were glad it never came to that. The Coca-Cola 600 is the biggest race of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and one of the most important races in all of NASCAR.

"It's the biggest race on the circuit. Besides Daytona, it's probably the second biggest," said Daryl Durand, a NASCAR fan.

If you took a quick look around, you could find die-hard fans sporting gear of their favorite driver.

"The speed, the noise, the smells. You name it, everything about NASCAR," said Gerry Brady, one of those fans.

However, there were a lot of families with children at the speedway as well. Families like Moore made sure they marked their calendar for the Coca-Cola 600, so they could introduce racing to their children on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Martin Truex, Jr., won the race on Sunday, leading in 392 of the 400 laps.

