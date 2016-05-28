Memorial Day appetizers with SplenDishes Gourmet Foods

Plan a memorial day menu with easy appetizers. Shonali Thomas of SplenDIshes Gourmet Foods stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning stopped by the show to show you compliment-worthy recipes for the Memorial Day weekend.
SplenDishes.com
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cupcakes (Paleo Friendly)
Ingredients for Cupcakes:
¼ cup coconut flour
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
4 large eggs
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup date syrup
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup dark chocolate chips
Ingredients for Ganache:
½ cup coconut milk
¼ cup dark chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9 muffin cups with paper liners.
In a large bowl, combine coconut flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cayenne and cinnamon.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, olive oil and date syrup.
Blend the wet ingredients into the coconut flour mixture with a handheld mixer until well combined, then fold in chocolate chips.
Scoop ¼ cup batter into each muffin cup.
Bake for 18-22 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (a few moist crumbs attached, are ok).
Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for 1 hour, then frost and serve.
To make ganache:
In a small saucepan, heat coconut milk and chocolate chips on low until melted.
Dip each cupcake and let cool.
Makes 9 cupcakes.
