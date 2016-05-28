Memorial Day appetizers with SplenDishes Gourmet Foods

Plan a memorial day menu with easy appetizers. Shonali Thomas of SplenDIshes Gourmet Foods stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning stopped by the show to show you compliment-worthy recipes for the Memorial Day weekend.

SplenDishes.com

Mexican Chocolate Chip Cupcakes (Paleo Friendly)

Ingredients for Cupcakes:

¼ cup coconut flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

4 large eggs

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup date syrup

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Ingredients for Ganache:

½ cup coconut milk

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9 muffin cups with paper liners.

In a large bowl, combine coconut flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cayenne and cinnamon.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, olive oil and date syrup.

Blend the wet ingredients into the coconut flour mixture with a handheld mixer until well combined, then fold in chocolate chips.

Scoop ¼ cup batter into each muffin cup.

Bake for 18-22 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (a few moist crumbs attached, are ok).

Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for 1 hour, then frost and serve.

To make ganache:

In a small saucepan, heat coconut milk and chocolate chips on low until melted.

Dip each cupcake and let cool.

Makes 9 cupcakes.