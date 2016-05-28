5 steps to get through depression

Millions of Americans are living with depression. It's a disorder that can sometimes be paralyzing. On WBTV News Saturday Morning, licensed counselor, Felice Hightower, stopped by to help you recognize the signs and get help.



She listed 5 Things you need to do if you are suffering from Depression.



1. This is the most important!! Let go of your stigma about depression and know that you are not alone and there is help for you

2. Talk to your primary care physician and get a referral to a good psychotherapist

3. Adopt a lifestyle of healthy eating and exercise

5. Take prescribed medications as directed and don't be afraid to look into alternative therapies; Do deep breathing exercises, mediation, pray, and practice replacing negative thoughts with positive thoughts.



Website: www.realtalkwithfelice.com