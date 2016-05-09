Family, friends remember stabbing victim

Family and friends gathered at Central Church in Gastonia to honor Skyler Riker, the 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Saturday morning.

At the memorial, those who went released balloons, lit candles and told stories of their time with Riker.

Friends remembered Riker as "a big teddy bear," despite his passion for lifting weights.

"He was always about laughter. He was always about jokes. He was always the funny guy," said Justin Haymaker, one of Riker's close friends.

His mom told everyone at the memorial how much of a "goofball" Riker was.

"You all know Skyler. You know how much of a goofball he was. He was my little Chris Farley.

Police say Riker was stabbed to death during a fight on Quail Street in West Charlotte. He died in the hospital.

Friends have one message for the person who killed Riker.

"I want you to put yourself in his parents' shoes. I want you to put yourself in his shoes and his friends' shoes, and I want you to see what you did. I want you to come forward and turn yourself in," Haymaker said.

Currently, police have not charged any suspect.

