Hickory Ridge HS Ragin' Bulls on 7-game winning streak

The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls are on a seven game winning streak!

Hickory Ridge softball beat West Rowan last week to get sole possession of the number 1 spot in the 3A conference.

In the last 5 games they've only had three errors and more than 15 hits per game. With a 15-3 record, Coach Patrick Helm says changing their approach at the plate and cleaning up defensively has helped tremendously - but so has their team chemistry.

"We've talked all the time that individual goals come secondary to our team goals, and that achieving our teams goals allows us as individuals to accomplish those goals," said Coach Helm. "And so, being able to come together as a team and being able to embrace that team concept has really helped us be successful."

Something else that brought the team closer was their late manager, Justice Pharr-Ward. They honor her with a purple flower on their uniforms every game.

Coach Helm says softball is just a game, and that they approach each practice and game knowing that life is precious.

