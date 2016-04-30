Fatal Crash Investigation in North Charlotte

All lanes are back open after a fatal accident on I-85 early Saturday morning.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they spotted a speeding driver on I-85 North near the Graham Street exit and attempted to get the driver to pull over.

He did but crashed into an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road while trying to pull onto the shoulder.

That driver was killed. The officers vehicle was hit by debris from the crash but the the officers are okay.



If you have any additional information in this crash, call CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-336-2677.