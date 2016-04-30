Wee Houses: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Jim Hoffman, Director of Marketing – Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Wee Houses: Places We Play is the newest exhibition at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden; it opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016.

The exhibit features 10 playhouses, treehouses and forts that are designed by architects, students and artists and built by local builders. It's designed to spark imagination in our young guests and bring back memories for those who recall days of playing in their own playhouses. Guests are invited to explore, climb on and play in all of the structures, which include Mirrors, Rubik, The Log Fort, the Nest, WeePee and others.

For more information, visit dsbg.org.