14th annual Riversweep coming up May 21 - | WBTV Charlotte

14th annual Riversweep coming up May 21

A fun volunteer opportunity to clean up Lake Wylie and area creeks and streams! Ellen Goff of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Neil Brennan of the Lake Wylie Marine Commission stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the 14th annual Riversweep scheduled for May 21, 2016.

You can register to volunteer at www.lakewylieriversweep.com.

Powered by Frankly