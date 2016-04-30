Shirley’s Angels is getting set to hold its annual 5k and 10k Love Your Headlights event on May 7th.

Shirley's Angels is a local non-profit, that provides care packages, milestone celebrations and comfort/support gifts that share a little love and happiness to cancer patients as they go to treatment.

Shirley's Angels Love Your Headlights event is the main fundraiser to support the group’s work and mission throughout the year.