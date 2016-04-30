Cotswold Farmers Market to open May 7th

The Cotswold area will get its first farmers market when the Cotswold Farmers Market opens at 309 S. Sharon Amity, across Sharon Amity from IHOP in the Cotswold Medical Plaza on Saturday, May 7th. It will be open every Saturday from May 7th – Oct. 27th from 8:00 a.m. – noon, featuring certified farmers from the Charlotte area who will sell fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood and meats.



There will be live music, chef demonstrations, educational programs and children's activities.

For more information: facebook.com/cotswoldfarmersmarket/