Things heating up for Lake Norman HS golfer Kathryn Carson

Lake Norman High School women's golf doesn't swing back into action until the fall, but things are just heating up for junior Wildcats golfer Kathryn Carson.

Besides ranking number eight in the state, the Division 1 recruit is maintaining a 4.4 GPA and putting in about 30 hours of practice at the driving range.

She's prepping for a dozen tournaments between now and the fall season.

The 4A West Regional champ already has the next high school state championship on her mind before heading off to East Carolina.

"As far as my summer season, I'd like to play well in all of my tournaments so I can be North Carolina player of the year," Carson told WBTV, "and my goal for next school season is to win states."

