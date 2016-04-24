Kick off the summer BBQ season with Shane's Rib Shack - | WBTV Charlotte

Kick off the summer BBQ season with Shane's Rib Shack

Kick off the summer BBQ season with Shane's Rib Shack! As a thank you to its loyal fan base and the communities in which the restaurant serves, Shane's Rib Shack will host its seventh annual Rib Giveaway on Saturday, April 30. The first 100 guests at participating locations will receive a free half rack of slow-cooked baby back ribs, a 20-ounce Coca-Cola beverage and special edition Rib Giveaway t-shirt to kick off summer BBQ season.
 
For more information or to find a nearby location, visit www.shanesribshack.com.

Powered by Frankly