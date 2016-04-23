Pedestrian killed in collision on Freedom Drive

One person is dead after a car accident in Northwest Charlotte Saturday evening.

A pedestrian was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Freedom Drive, just off Bradford Drive near I-85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Reginald Clark, 64, was trying to cross Freedom Drive when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey. Clark reportedly stepped off the curb directly into the path of the van. This is not in the area of a crosswalk or intersection.

According to reports, the driver tried to stop to avoid hitting Clark, but did not have enough time. Clark was pronounced dead on scene.

Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. They say Clark was wearing dark clothes.

If you have any information about this crash you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.

