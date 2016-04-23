Trilogy Lake Norman to hold grand opening - | WBTV Charlotte

Trilogy Lake Norman to hold grand opening

Developed by Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, Trilogy Lake Norman is the division’s first venture into North Carolina. The Trilogy Lake Norman community is a 606-acre gated residential community located in Denver, North Carolina and offers a distinct residential option for consumers. Trilogy is an age-restricted community which is planned to include up to 1,600 luxury residences at full build-out. 

For more information, you can attend an upcoming grand opening and tour on Saturday, April 30, 2016. It'll run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the location 6844 Shoal Creek Dr., Denver, NC. An RSVP is required by visiting TrilogyLife.com/Tlnmodelgo.

Powered by Frankly