Riverbanks Zoo and Garden: New Attractions

Saturday morning, two guests from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden brought  a seven-foot snake on the WBTV News set.

Scott Pfaff and Susan O’Cain also discussed the recent opening of Waterfall Junction and the upcoming opening of Sea Lion Landing on June 9. 

You can find out more about the attractions at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden by going to www.Riverbanks.org

