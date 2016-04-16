SplenDishes: Upscale tailgating appetizer

We're getting you ready to tailgate for the upcoming Queens Cup Steeplechase.
Shonali Thomas of SplenDishes stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share an Upscale tailgating appetizer.
SplenDishes.com
Pickled Shrimp with House Made Hummus in Cucumber Cups
Ingredients to Pickle Shrimp:
1 pound 16/20 count Argentine Pink Shrimp, peeled and deveined (leave tails on)
3 Lemons, juiced and zested
½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1 ½ cups White Wine
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ yellow onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 teaspoon SplenDishes Signature House Blend
Directions:
Poach shrimp in 2 cups water plus 1 cup white wine until opaque and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to colander and run under cold water to stop cooking.
Combine remaining ingredients in a large bowl, then add shrimp. Cover and marinate for 4 hours or overnight.
Ingredients for House Made Hummus:
2 garlic cloves
2 cans chickpeas
2 lemons, juiced
2 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)
½ teaspoon SplenDishes Rosemary Lemon Salt
Directions:
Combine ingredients in food processor and blend until creamy. Season to taste.
Keep in sealed container in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Additional Ingredients Needed:
2 English cucumbers, cut into ¾” slices and top center (seeds) scooped out
SplenDishes Rosemary Lemon Salt
Fresh Dill
To assemble:
Drain shrimp and place on paper towels to absorb excess liquid.
Place hummus into pastry bag and pipe into each cucumber cup. Sprinkle a pinch of Rosemary Lemon Salt over each and place a shrimp over hummus. Garnish each with a small sprig of fresh dill.
Recipe Courtesy Shonali Thomas, SplenDishes Gourmet Foods, LLC
