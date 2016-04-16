Recipe: Divine Appetit - Belgian Waffle with Cranberry Ginger Syrup

Courtesy: Chef Lawson, Divine Appetit Co.

Savory Belgian Waffle w/ Cranberry Ginger Syrup Recipe

* Prep Time: 15 minutes

* Cook Time: 25 minutes

* Serving Size: 4 to 8

Ingredients

* 1 ¾ cups cake flour or all purpose flour

* 1 tablespoons baking powder

* ¼ cup corn startch

* 2 tablespoons salt

* 2 cups whole milk

* Non-stick cooking spray

* 1 tablespoons chopped rosemary

* 1 tablespoons fresh chopped ginger

* 1½ teaspoon vanilla extract

* 2 tablespoons sugar

* 2 large eggs

* 4 thin slices prosciutto

* smoked gouda

* sharp cheddar

* pinch of nutmeg & cinnamon

Cranberry Ginger Syrup

* 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

* 2 cups H20

* 2 cups sugar

* 1 cup ginger puree

* ½ cup cornstarch

Preparation

1. Preheat waffle iron.

2. In a medium mixing bowl sift together all dry ingredients. Next step, place wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients. DO NOT OVER MIX. Add chopped rosemary to batter.

3. Place cranberries, sugar, water in sauce pot on med heat. Thicken syrup with cornstarch. Taste then serve over waffles.

4. Coat Waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour enough batter to cover grid. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Plate & serve