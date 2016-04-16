Ace & TJ's Grin Kids Fundraisers

A great cause helping terminally ill and chronically disabled children. Ace and TJ's Grin Kids is an organization led by radio hosts, Ace and TJ. The duo joined us on WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about their mission and how you can help.

Grin Kids annual trip to Walt Disney World is scheduled for September 2016 and there's still time for families to be considered for the 2016 trip if their applications are received by June 1, 2016. Families from Charlotte; Jacksonville, FL; Birmingham; Greenville, SC; Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach and other areas will be considered. grinkids.org for a full list of eligible cities.



The 19th annual 2nd Chance Prom, designed for adults 21 years of age or older, is scheduled for April 23, 2016 at Rooftop 210 in Uptown Charlotte. All proceeds to Ace & TJ's Grin Kids to help with providing a five-day, all-expenses-paid Disney vacation to families. Purchase tickets at grinkids.org