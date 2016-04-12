York County Sheriff's Office investigating series of car break ins

Several neighbors in York County woke up to find their cars broken into overnight. York County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after items were stolen from several vehicles in the Fort Mill area overnight.

Tuesday morning, investigators sent out alerts on social media about multiple victims in neighborhoods around Regent Park.

According to the sheriff's office, 37 houses were victimized. They estimate at least 46 cars were broken into and had something stolen or the car was rummaged through.

Many of the cars were left unlocked, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office is reminding neighbors not to leave valuables in their car.

Detectives did not have an exact number of incidents, but WBTV saw several deputies talking to homeowners in the area.

Deputies are asking potential victims call 803-628-3056 and advised people not to touch or move anything in the car.

