Urgent Care Centers: Convenient Care

While Urgent Care is fine for patients with issues that are simple, they can actually delay care for those patients who have more complex health issues.

Many times urgent care centers act as a triage center, treating the pressing symptom at the time but referring patients back to their primary care physician for a thorough review of their symptoms and diagnosis.

Wayne Lipton, founder and managing partner of Concierge Choice Physicians, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share information on the healthcare issue. For more information on his services, visit Choice.md.