Coach Lamonte: 'Shut Up'

We've all heard the saying, "actions speak louder than words." How many of us are following that advice? Coach Lamonte stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the importance of direct action and how it can make a difference in your life.

S: Stop complaining over matters you can control

H: Hindrances are more mental than natural

U: Understanding behavior is key to personal breakthrough

T: Talk is cheap unless you have action behind it

U: Upgrade your mindset

P: Plan according to a positive end in mind

