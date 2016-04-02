"Be a Lion" coming up at Duke Energy Theater - | WBTV Charlotte

"Be a Lion" coming up at Duke Energy Theater

A Charlotte-based Playwright is getting set to open his next show right here in the Queen City.
"Be a Lion" will premiere at Duke Energy Theater this upcoming Friday.
Rory Sheriff, Chadwick Pressley and Melody Williams stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the show.

The shows are coming up on April 8-9. For ticketing information, visit carolinatix.org.

