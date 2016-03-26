Reid's Fine Foods: Easter Brunch

Reid’s Fine Foods SouthPark serves brunch every Sunday from 10:30am - 2:00pm.
On Easter Sunday, The Easter Brunch buffet will feature their regular brunch items (Farmer’s Pie, French Toast, omelet station, eggs benedict, and more!) along with additions of carved ham, smoked shellfish and deviled eggs. The buffet is $21.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids. Mimosas are $5 and Bloody Mary’s are $8. Follow Reid’s Fine Foods on Instagram for daily specials: @reidsfinefoods
Farmer’s Pie
1 pound Neeses’ mild sausage
1 cup diced white onion
2 cups diced Red potato
2 cups Cheddar cheese
1 Tbsp. minced fresh Garlic
2 Tbsp. fresh chopped Thyme
1 Tbsp. Cumin
1 Tbsp. Salt
3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
1 Tsp Black pepper
¼ Tsp Nutmeg
For Custard:
3 whole eggs
¾ cup cream
¼ cup sour cream
1. Cook Sausage in a pan seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Drain fat off and set a side
2. In the same pan sauté onions. Once onions begin to caramelize add in garlic.
3. After about two minutes return sausage to the pan stir all ingredients together and add fresh Thyme.
4. Allow to cool.
5. While Sausage mixture is cooling fry or roast off potato. Salt and pepper to taste.
6. Combine all Cooled sausage, potato, cheese and custard and pour into your pie shell
7. Bake at 200 for 30 minutes then at 300 for another 30 or until golden brown and firm
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>