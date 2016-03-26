Reid's Fine Foods: Easter Brunch

Reid’s Fine Foods SouthPark serves brunch every Sunday from 10:30am - 2:00pm.

On Easter Sunday, The Easter Brunch buffet will feature their regular brunch items (Farmer’s Pie, French Toast, omelet station, eggs benedict, and more!) along with additions of carved ham, smoked shellfish and deviled eggs. The buffet is $21.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids. Mimosas are $5 and Bloody Mary’s are $8. Follow Reid’s Fine Foods on Instagram for daily specials: @reidsfinefoods

Farmer’s Pie

1 pound Neeses’ mild sausage

1 cup diced white onion

2 cups diced Red potato

2 cups Cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp. minced fresh Garlic

2 Tbsp. fresh chopped Thyme

1 Tbsp. Cumin

1 Tbsp. Salt

3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tsp Black pepper

¼ Tsp Nutmeg

For Custard:

3 whole eggs

¾ cup cream

¼ cup sour cream

1. Cook Sausage in a pan seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Drain fat off and set a side

2. In the same pan sauté onions. Once onions begin to caramelize add in garlic.

3. After about two minutes return sausage to the pan stir all ingredients together and add fresh Thyme.

4. Allow to cool.

5. While Sausage mixture is cooling fry or roast off potato. Salt and pepper to taste.

6. Combine all Cooled sausage, potato, cheese and custard and pour into your pie shell

7. Bake at 200 for 30 minutes then at 300 for another 30 or until golden brown and firm