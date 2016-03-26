Cooking with the Carrs: Pineapple Rice Bowls

“Cooking with the Carrs” offers a wide array of services, catering, take home chef, event planning, children's parties, dessert tables, and more. The business will host a pop-up restaurant Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Visit CookingWithTheCarrs.com for more details. You can also call 704.707.6360 for more details.

Pineapple Rice Bowls

INGREDIENTS

1 large pineapple

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 package raw medium shrimp

½ medium yellow onion

½ cup tri-color bell pepper medley, cubed.

¼ cup Orange Glaze (can be store bought)

2 cups cooked yellow rice, divided

¼ cup canned peas

¼ cup canned carrots

PREPARATION

Cut pineapple in half, lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out the flesh of each half, leaving about a half-inch on the sides to make sure the pineapple boats are sturdy. Cube the flesh and set it aside.

Add uncooked rice to a pot with a lid. Cook rice according to package label. Once rice has cooked, add carrots and peas and allow the steam from the rice to temper the vegetables.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the chicken thighs and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Add peppers and onions, stir to combine. Once onions are almost translucent, add in shrimp. Stir in your orange glaze bring the mixture to a simmer, then turn the heat down to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and the chicken and shrimp are cooked through, 8 to 12 minutes.

Scoop a cup of rice into each of the pineapple boats, then divide the chicken and shrimp among the boats and serve. Drizzle with your favorite sauce. In this case, we used Yum-Yum sauce, which you can find prepared most likely in your local grocery store.