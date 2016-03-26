The Jazz Arts Initiative Kicks Off Season 7 of The Jazz Room at The Stage Door Theater.
All Jazz Room performances feature two shows – 6:00PM and 8:15PM – at The Stage Door Theater, part of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, at the corner of 5th and College in Uptown Charlotte.
The summer season continues on Thursday, May 19, 2016 with Chad Eby performing the music of Ornette Coleman. Thursday, June 16, 2016 will feature a Special Edition of The Jazz Room featuring internationally renowned vibraphonist Jason Marsalis performing a special tribute to Lionel Hampton.
Other shows coming this season include: Pianist Victor Atkins playing the music of Horace Silver on Friday, July 15; Jon Thorton performing the music of Chet Baker on Friday, August 19; and a special edition "Jazz Room Piano Night" on Friday, September 16.
Limited tickets are only $12 and can be purchased at www.carolinatix.org, by calling 704-372-1000, or $15 at the door if available. Jazz Room memberships and Season 7 bundle packages are also available.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>