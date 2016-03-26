The Jazz Arts Initiative Kicks Off Season 7 of The Jazz Room at The Stage Door Theater.



All Jazz Room performances feature two shows – 6:00PM and 8:15PM – at The Stage Door Theater, part of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, at the corner of 5th and College in Uptown Charlotte.



The summer season continues on Thursday, May 19, 2016 with Chad Eby performing the music of Ornette Coleman. Thursday, June 16, 2016 will feature a Special Edition of The Jazz Room featuring internationally renowned vibraphonist Jason Marsalis performing a special tribute to Lionel Hampton.



Other shows coming this season include: Pianist Victor Atkins playing the music of Horace Silver on Friday, July 15; Jon Thorton performing the music of Chet Baker on Friday, August 19; and a special edition "Jazz Room Piano Night" on Friday, September 16.

