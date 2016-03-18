Hickory woman 'very blessed' man with gun did not hurt her or daughter

A woman was able to escape from a man with a gun in Catawba County after she reportedly ran onto a school bus to get away.

The incident happened around 7:35 a.m. on Friday along the 2100-block of 25th St. Dr. NE in Hickory.

Mee Chang said she was in her car, on her driveway, getting ready to drive her 14-year-old daughter to her school bus stop. That's when deputies say a man, later identified as 22-year-old Wesley Eric Wright, approached the driver side of her car with what appeared to be a black handgun.

Chang said Wright tried to open the back passenger door on the driver side.

"He yelled, 'Get out! Get out! I have a gun,'" Chang said.

Chang said she has never seen Wright before. She was able to drive down the street and later ran towards a school bus. Both she and her daughter got on board to get away from Wright. The bus driver called for police.

"Thank god my daughter's school bus came," Chang said. "I was scared. There was a guy trying to kill us."

The Sheriff's Office STAR team was training nearby and officers began searching for him. Wright was spotted a short time later running behind an EMS building and employees there called investigators.

About an hour after he reportedly approached her vehicle, Wright was arrested by Catawba County deputies. Deputies then located a large Black Ops Airsoft revolver with an eight-inch barrel, a ballcap and a bandana. Wright was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Chang's family moved to the neighborhood less than a year ago. Estelle Walker has lived in the neighborhood for 37 years, and she said she was shocked to see deputies gathered on the street in front of her home this morning.

"It's not a welcome mat for them. It's very unusual in this community because it's quiet. Nothing like that has ever happened here," Walker said.

Both Walker and Chang said they will look over their shoulders more often, after an incident like this.

For now, the only thing Chang said is on her mind is how lucky both she and her daughter are to be alive.

"Very blessed. This morning, God was watching over me and my daughter."

Wright makes his first court appearance Monday. He's facing charges of felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor resisting a public office.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.