Cruz returns to NC before primary

Only one week removed from a visit to Kannapolis, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz returned to North Carolina Sunday in an effort to get more votes ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

The senator from Texas is currently 20 points behind front-runner Donald Trump, according to the most recent poll conducted by High Point University. But at his rally in Concord, he told supporters he and Trump were "neck-and-neck" in North Carolina.

"We're going to repeal Obama-care, pass a flat tax, pull back the regulations. The economy will explode. We'll see millions of new jobs, trillions of new federal revenue and we will rebuild this new revenue to rebuild this military," Cruz said at the rally.

Supporters said they want a president who protects their Constitutional rights.

"He's just all about conservatism and going back to the Constitution," Bart Helton said.

Some in attendance were even Trump supporters, until recently.

"I was all on-board with Trump. But, the more I learned about him, the less I liked him," Linda Drawdy said.

Jibril Hough said he's a Bernie Sanders supporter, but is willing to hear what Cruz has to offer.

Hough told WBTV he has been forcibly removed from two different Trump rallies in the recent past, and commends Cruz for calling Trump out after his rally in Chicago got out of hand.

"I think More Republicans need to join in denouncing Trump," Hough said.

Cruz addressed Trump in Sunday's rally, again calling him out for his part in the recent rallies that have turned violent.

As it stands, Cruz is 90 delegates behind Trump, but he told supporters he is confident his fortunes will turn.

"Our campaign is the only campaign that has beaten Donald Trump over and over and over again," Cruz said.

Polls for Tuesday's primary election open at 6:30 a.m., and will close at 7:30 p.m.

