Recipes: Italian BBQ Rolls & Chicken Parm Poll

Recipes Courtesy: Robert Ernie Adler
ErniesBBQ.com
Italian BBQ Rolls
Chicken Saltimbocca Roll
Ingredients
1. Chicken breast
2. Flour
3. Prosciutto Ham
4. Shredded Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese
5. Spinach leaves
6. Pizza dough
7. Olive oil and Canola or Vegetable oil
8. ¾ cup dry white wine
Preparation
1. Thin chicken breasts by cutting horizontally or pound out, sprinkle with salt and pepper.
2. Heat saute pan with olive oil.
3. Dredge in flour and place in pan. Turn when lightly brown, and remove when other side is lightly brown. Let cool.
4. Add white wine to pan and stir to get the scrapings up. Let boil until about ¼ cup remains. Let cool to room temperature.
5. Preheat grill to 400 degrees. If using wood chips for smoke soak them for at least an hour. Place pizza stone or baking sheet on grill for 20 minutes. You will cook on indirect heat.
6. Roll out pizza dough, baste dough with olive oil and sprinkle a light layer of Parmesan and
Mozzarella, place chicken on top, spoon a little of the pan sauce on the chicken, 2 pieces of Proscuitto ham, a few leaves of spinach, top with more cheese, brush edge of dough with egg wash (scrambled egg with 1 tbsp. water), fold over, and pinch to seal the edges.
7. Lightly grease baking sheet with oil or corn meal on pizza stone. Cook for 30 minutes until golden brown.
Serve
1. Plate and sprinkle with grated parmesan and olive oil for dipping
2. Serve whole or cut into slices for appetizers
-------
Ingredients
1. Chicken breast
2. Flour and Italian breadcrumbs
3. Scrambled egg
4. Marinara sauce
5. Shredded Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese
6. Pizza dough
7. Olive oil and Canola or Vegetable oil
Preparation
1. Thin chicken breasts by cutting horizontally or pound out
2. Heat saute pan with olive oil
3. Dredge in flour, dip in egg, coat with bread crumbs, place in pan. Turn when lightly brown, and remove when other side is lightly brown. Lightly blot with paper towel and let cool.
4. Preheat grill to 400 degrees. If using wood chips for smoke soak them for at least an hour. Place pizza stone or baking sheet on grill for 20 minutes. You will cook on indirect heat.
5. Roll out pizza dough, spread marinara sauce in middle of dough, then sprinkle with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, place chicken on top, then a little more sauce and cheese, brush edge of dough with egg wash (scrambled egg with 1 tbsp. water), fold over, and pinch to seal the edges.
6. Lightly grease baking sheet with oil or corn meal on pizza stone. Cook for 30 minutes until golden brown.
Serve
1. Plate and sprinkle with grated parmesan
2. Serve whole or cut into slices for appetizers
3. Have sauce in ramekins for dipping
