Famous Toastery Recipe: Strawberry French Toast Bread Pudding

Courtesy: Famous Toastery - Famoustoastery.com

Strawberry French Toast Bread Pudding

1 Pint Half and Half

5 Whole Eggs

1/2 Cup Egg Yolks

1 Tbsp Vanilla

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 tsp Allspice

2 tsp Cinnamon

3 Cups Brioche Bread, Roughly Cubed

1 Cup Fresh Strawberries, Sliced

1. In a mixing bowl, use a whisk or immersion blender to combine all ingredients, except Bread and Strawberries.

2. In a separate bowl, combine Strawberries and Bread. Transfer to 9x13 pan, pressing down if necessary.

3. Pour wet mixture over bread until nearly covered.

4. Let mixture sit for 1 hour.

5. Bake in 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center,

Cream Cheese Glaze

4 Oz. Cream Cheese, Softened

1/2 Cup Confectioner's Sugar, Sifted

1 Tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 tsp Vanilla

3 Tbsp Milk, plus additional if needed

1. Using the paddle attachment, beat Cream Cheese for about 5 minutes, until fluffy.

2. Incorporate Sugar until well blended.

3. Add Milk and Lemon Juice. Mix for 4 minutes, adding more milk for desired consistency.

Strawberry Glaze

1 Pint Strawberries, Sliced

1/2 Cup Orange Juice

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 Tbsp Vanilla

1 tsp Orange Zest

Corn Starch Slurry, as needed

1. Add all ingredients, except Corn Starch Slurry, to a medium sauce pan.

2. Over medium heat, bring to simmer, stirring occasionally.

3. Continue to cook until Strawberries soften, around 20 minutes.

4. Using an immersion blender, puree. Return to heat.

5. Use corn starch slurry to attain desired consistency.