Famous Toastery Recipe: Strawberry French Toast Bread Pudding

Courtesy: Famous Toastery - Famoustoastery.com
Strawberry French Toast Bread Pudding
1 Pint Half and Half
5 Whole Eggs
1/2 Cup Egg Yolks
1 Tbsp Vanilla
1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
1/2 tsp Nutmeg
1/2 tsp Allspice
2 tsp Cinnamon
3 Cups Brioche Bread, Roughly Cubed
1 Cup Fresh Strawberries, Sliced
1. In a mixing bowl, use a whisk or immersion blender to combine all ingredients, except Bread and Strawberries.
2. In a separate bowl, combine Strawberries and Bread. Transfer to 9x13 pan, pressing down if necessary.
3. Pour wet mixture over bread until nearly covered.
4. Let mixture sit for 1 hour.
5. Bake in 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center,
Cream Cheese Glaze
4 Oz. Cream Cheese, Softened
1/2 Cup Confectioner's Sugar, Sifted
1 Tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice
1 tsp Vanilla
3 Tbsp Milk, plus additional if needed
1. Using the paddle attachment, beat Cream Cheese for about 5 minutes, until fluffy.
2. Incorporate Sugar until well blended.
3. Add Milk and Lemon Juice. Mix for 4 minutes, adding more milk for desired consistency.
Strawberry Glaze
1 Pint Strawberries, Sliced
1/2 Cup Orange Juice
1/2 Cup Sugar
1 Tbsp Vanilla
1 tsp Orange Zest
Corn Starch Slurry, as needed
1. Add all ingredients, except Corn Starch Slurry, to a medium sauce pan.
2. Over medium heat, bring to simmer, stirring occasionally.
3. Continue to cook until Strawberries soften, around 20 minutes.
4. Using an immersion blender, puree. Return to heat.
5. Use corn starch slurry to attain desired consistency.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>