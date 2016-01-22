Drivers and road crews tackle winter weather in York County

Emergency crews in South Carolina are preparing for a second round of winter weather in the upstate after snow and freezing rain fell early Friday morning. York, Lancaster, Chester, and Chesterfield Counties all have reported snow and icy conditions.

Utility workers are hard at work repairing the sporadic outages, but are keeping their eyes on the sky and the trees, because there could be trouble ahead.

“You can hear them popping and cracking and I’m waiting on the next one to come down and safety is the first concern on us,” said Mike Messer with York County Electric Co-op.

Messer and another worker helped restore power to a couple dozen residents after a tree fell on a line near Lake Wylie Friday afternoon.

“The wind with the ice already on the trees is what’s going to make it worse this evening,” Messer said.

More than two dozen minor accidents were reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but no serious injuries were reported. While on the scene of a weather related accident, WBTV found Robert Given’s truck stuck in a ditch.

Given said he was trying to make it up a hill covered in ice.

“There was a wreck already on the side of the road, stopped our momentum going forward, with this ice out here it just kind of made it hard to get my momentum going forward again, with these icy conditions out here, everybody just needs to slow down and take it easy,” Given said.

RELATED ARTICLE: SC road conditions during winter storm

Crews with SCDOT were out in the early morning hours putting salt down on Interstate 77 ahead of the rain that later turned to freezing rain. Water combines with the salt to form a brine similar to the solution that crews used to pre-treat the roads Thursday.

The brine lowers the freezing point for moisture on the road in an effort to cut back on the slipping and sliding.

WBTV cameras spotted a few drivers having a difficult time.

Given, who has only been in South Carolina for a few months after living in Florida, said he should have kept up with his tires.

“My big thing is I’ve kind of let some of the traction go by the waist side, so make sure you keep your tires up to date, that’s my only lesson learned here,” Given said.

Transportation workers will continue to treat the interstate, bridges, overpasses, and South Carolina primary roads throughout the duration of the winter weather.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.