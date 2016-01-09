Ernie's BBQ: Recipes to make the perfect Wing Bar

Recipe Courtesy: Robert Adler

ErniesBBQ.com

Classic Buffalo

· Cut whole wings at joints, discard tips

· Combine ½ tsp. of salt and pepper, ¼ tsp.

onion and garlic powder, 1/8 tsp. cayenne

· Rub wings with vegetable oil, lightly season, and place in Ziploc bag and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

· For Buffalo sauce melt 2 tbsp. butter and 2 tsp. minced garlic and cook on medium for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup Red Hot sauce. For more heat add in more cayenne pepper or your favorite hot sauce (ghost, habanero)

· Grill per directions below. When done toss in buffalo sauce, serve with Blue Cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Garlic Parmesan

· Cut whole wings at joints, discard tips

· Combine 1-2 tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. of salt and pepper, ¼ tsp. onion powder

· Rub wings with vegetable oil, lightly season, and place in Ziploc bag and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

· Basting sauce. Heat on medium ½ cup extra virgin olive or peanut oil with 2 tsp.

minced garlic and cook for 10 minutes.

· Grill per directions below. Baste wings every 15 minutes with oil/garlic mixture watching out for flare-ups

· When done sprinkle shredded or grated parmesan cheese on wings. Serve with Ranch dressing.

Jamaican Mango Jerk

· Cut wings at joints, discard tips.

· Chop ½ onion, ½ cup green onions, 3 habanero peppers. Combine 6 garlic cloves, 2 tbsp. thyme, 1 tbsp. Kosher salt, 2 tsp. black pepper, 2 tsp. allspice, 2 tbsp. brown sugar, and ½ tsp. each cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg. Put in blender with 3 tbsp. soy sauce, ¼ cup each mango juice and lime juice, 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, and blend until smooth.

· Place wings in Ziploc bag pour in ½ of sauce over wings, refrigerate 6+ hours, and reserve rest to baste during cooking.

· Grill per directions below and baste every

10 minutes.

NC Vinegar BBQ

· Cut wings at joints, discard tips.

· Combine ½ tsp. onion powder and

Worcestershire, 1 tsp. each salt and pepper and cayenne pepper, 1/3 cup brown sugar, add into 12 oz. apple cider vinegar, ¼ cup ketchup. Heat to a low boil then cool. Mix in 12 oz. of favorite sweet bbq sauce.

· Grill wings per directions below.

· When done toss in NC BBQ sauce above and serve. Reserve some sauce for dipping.