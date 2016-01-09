2016 Food Trends with a Healthy Twist

Recipes courtesy:

Chef Chuck Martin

www.foodfanatics.com & www.usfoods.com

Stuffed Avocados / Serves 6

Large Avocados 3 Each

Green Peas 1 Cup

Chicken Breast (Shredded) or protein of your choice 12 Ounces

Chipotle Chiles in Adobo 4 Tablespoons

Olive Oil, (Extra Virgin) 1 Teaspoon

Iceberg Lettuce ½ Head

Manchego 1 Cup

Sea Salt to Taste

Radishes Garnish

Parsley Garnish

1. Halve, pit and scoop avocados and reserve

2. Combine peas, protein, chili, oil and a pinch of salt in a bowl and mix well. Fill the avocados with the mixture. Place on a bed of lettuce, top the avocados with cheese, radishes and parsley. Serve immediately.

Crab Tostada / Serves 10-12

Tomatoes 4

Garlic Cloves 3

White Onion 1

Bay Leaves 2

Dried Oregano 1 Pinch

Peppercorns 3

Corn Oil 4 Tablespoons

Capers (Rinsed and Chopped) 3 Tablespoons

Green Olives (Rinsed and Chopped) 1 Cup

Cilantro 2 Tablespoons

Crabmeat 18 Ounces

Tostadas or Fried Corn Tortillas 24

Sauce:

Mayonnaise 1 ¼ Cups

Chipotles in Adobo Sauce 4 Each

Lime Juice 1 Tablespoon

Avocado, Lettuce, Pickled Onions Garnish

Combine tomatoes, garlic, onion, bay leaf, oregano and peppercorns in a food processor and process until smooth and strain the liquid. Heat oil and add tomato mixture cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add olives, capers, cilantro and crabmeat, fold and season to taste. Remove from heat and reserve.

Sauce: Mix mayonnaise, chipotle, and lime juice together in a food processor and mix until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and reserve.

Spread mayonnaise mixture on the tostadas, add crab mixture to each tostada, and garnish with lettuce, pickled onions and avocado.

Quinoa Solterito Salad / Serves 4

Quinoa 1 1/3 cups

Queso Fresca 4 Ounces

Corn Kernels (Cooked) ½ Cup

Fava Beans (Shelled and Cooked) ¾ Cup

Onion, Spanish (Small Diced) ½ Each

Tomato (Concasse) 1 Each

Ricoto / Manzano Pepper (Seeded, Membrane Removed, Chopped) 1 Each

Yellow Chile (Seeded, Membrane Removed, Chopped) 1 Each

Parsley (Chopped) 1 Tablespoon

Huacatay Leaves (Dried) ½ Tablespoon

Olives, Black (Sliced Lenghtwise) ¾ Cup

Vinegar, White Wine 4 Tablespoons

Vegetable Oil 5 Tablespoons

Oregano (Dried) ½ Teaspoon

Salt To Taste

Pepper To Taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together. To finish, season with salt and pepper.