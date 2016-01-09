2016 Food Trends with a Healthy Twist

Recipes courtesy:
Chef Chuck Martin
www.foodfanatics.com & www.usfoods.com
Stuffed Avocados / Serves 6
Large Avocados 3 Each
Green Peas 1 Cup
Chicken Breast (Shredded) or protein of your choice 12 Ounces
Chipotle Chiles in Adobo 4 Tablespoons
Olive Oil, (Extra Virgin) 1 Teaspoon
Iceberg Lettuce ½ Head
Manchego 1 Cup
Sea Salt to Taste
Radishes Garnish
Parsley Garnish
1. Halve, pit and scoop avocados and reserve
2. Combine peas, protein, chili, oil and a pinch of salt in a bowl and mix well. Fill the avocados with the mixture. Place on a bed of lettuce, top the avocados with cheese, radishes and parsley. Serve immediately.
Crab Tostada / Serves 10-12
Tomatoes 4
Garlic Cloves 3
White Onion 1
Bay Leaves 2
Dried Oregano 1 Pinch
Peppercorns 3
Corn Oil 4 Tablespoons
Capers (Rinsed and Chopped) 3 Tablespoons
Green Olives (Rinsed and Chopped) 1 Cup
Cilantro 2 Tablespoons
Crabmeat 18 Ounces
Tostadas or Fried Corn Tortillas 24
Sauce:
Mayonnaise 1 ¼ Cups
Chipotles in Adobo Sauce 4 Each
Lime Juice 1 Tablespoon
Avocado, Lettuce, Pickled Onions Garnish
Combine tomatoes, garlic, onion, bay leaf, oregano and peppercorns in a food processor and process until smooth and strain the liquid. Heat oil and add tomato mixture cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add olives, capers, cilantro and crabmeat, fold and season to taste. Remove from heat and reserve.
Sauce: Mix mayonnaise, chipotle, and lime juice together in a food processor and mix until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and reserve.
Spread mayonnaise mixture on the tostadas, add crab mixture to each tostada, and garnish with lettuce, pickled onions and avocado.
Quinoa Solterito Salad / Serves 4
Quinoa 1 1/3 cups
Queso Fresca 4 Ounces
Corn Kernels (Cooked) ½ Cup
Fava Beans (Shelled and Cooked) ¾ Cup
Onion, Spanish (Small Diced) ½ Each
Tomato (Concasse) 1 Each
Ricoto / Manzano Pepper (Seeded, Membrane Removed, Chopped) 1 Each
Yellow Chile (Seeded, Membrane Removed, Chopped) 1 Each
Parsley (Chopped) 1 Tablespoon
Huacatay Leaves (Dried) ½ Tablespoon
Olives, Black (Sliced Lenghtwise) ¾ Cup
Vinegar, White Wine 4 Tablespoons
Vegetable Oil 5 Tablespoons
Oregano (Dried) ½ Teaspoon
Salt To Taste
Pepper To Taste
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together. To finish, season with salt and pepper.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>