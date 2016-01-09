New Year's Resolutions from Weight Watchers

The most popular topic of the New Year is, of course, resolutions and if you’ve spent the holiday season not focusing on yourself you might find embarking on a health and wellness goal to be a bit overwhelming. In time for the New Year, Weight Watchers launched its new Beyond the Scale program, and on WBTV News Saturday Morning, Lori Pratt, reviewed three resolution suggestions based on the principles of the new program that will help you get started on your journey to being your best you this year. Visit weightwatchers.com for more information.
Maple Muesli with Apples and Pecans
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
2 tablespoons golden raisins
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 small apples or pears, or a combination, cored and chopped
2 tablespoons toasted chopped pecans
Instructions:
2. Divide oat mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with apples and pecans.
Per serving (1 bowl): 244 Cal, 6 g Total Fat, 2 g Sat Fat, 88 mg Sod, 40 g Total Carb, 22 g Sugar, 5 g Fib, 10 g Prot
Moroccan Chicken with Oranges:
Ingredients:
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons olive oil
4 (5-ounce) thin-sliced skinless boneless chicken cutlets
2 large navel oranges
1 tablespoon water
1 ½ teaspoons honey
Minced fresh parsley
Instructions:
Per serving (1 chicken cutlet and about ¼ cup orange mixture): 242 Cal, 6 g Total Fat, 1 g Sat Fat, 354 mg Sod, 13 g Total Carb, 11 g Sugar, 2 g Fib, 32 g Prot.
