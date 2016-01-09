New Year's Resolutions from Weight Watchers

The most popular topic of the New Year is, of course, resolutions and if you’ve spent the holiday season not focusing on yourself you might find embarking on a health and wellness goal to be a bit overwhelming. In time for the New Year, Weight Watchers launched its new Beyond the Scale program, and on WBTV News Saturday Morning, Lori Pratt, reviewed three resolution suggestions based on the principles of the new program that will help you get started on your journey to being your best you this year. Visit weightwatchers.com for more information.

Maple Muesli with Apples and Pecans

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups plain low-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons golden raisins

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 small apples or pears, or a combination, cored and chopped

2 tablespoons toasted chopped pecans

Instructions:

Stir together the oats, yogurt, raisins, maple syrup, and cinnamon in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Divide oat mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with apples and pecans.

Per serving (1 bowl): 244 Cal, 6 g Total Fat, 2 g Sat Fat, 88 mg Sod, 40 g Total Carb, 22 g Sugar, 5 g Fib, 10 g Prot

Moroccan Chicken with Oranges:

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 (5-ounce) thin-sliced skinless boneless chicken cutlets

2 large navel oranges

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons honey

Minced fresh parsley

Instructions:

Stir together paprika, cumin, turmeric, salt and pepper in a small cup.

Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle chicken with half of spice mixture. Add chicken to skillet and cook, turning once, until chicken is cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer chicken to plate.

Meanwhile grate 1 teaspoon of zest from one orange and set aside. With sharp knife, cut off slice from top and bottom of oranges. Stand fruit upright. Cut off peel and white pith, cutting from top to bottom, turning fruit as you go. Cut oranges crosswise into rounds about 3/8 inch thick; cut rounds in half.

Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet. Add orange slices, orange zest, the water, remaining spice mixture, and honey to skillet and cook, stirring constantly, just until heated through, about 1 minute. Spoon orange mixture over chicken. Sprinkle with mint.

Per serving (1 chicken cutlet and about ¼ cup orange mixture): 242 Cal, 6 g Total Fat, 1 g Sat Fat, 354 mg Sod, 13 g Total Carb, 11 g Sugar, 2 g Fib, 32 g Prot.