High school baseball player responsive after being hit with ball in practice

An injured high school baseball player is improving after he was hit in the face with a ball and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

The 14-year-old student is a freshman, though his name has not been released.

A medical helicopter landed on the Indian Land High School baseball field, to the concern of many parents and neighbors.

Coach Joey Robinson said the boy was unconscious after he was hit with the ball.

“To not see a kid respond it just makes your heart stop,” Robinson said.

The freshman also has a twin brother on the team and had been practicing since September before February tryouts. Players had just recently started doing scrimmages again.

Robinson said the player was hit when another infielder tried to throw the ball. He was wearing a helmet.

“Defense made the right play unfortunately the player was kind of in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Robinson.

School leaders have been in contact with the boy’s family and posted to Facebook that MRI results revealed no fractures. He’ll remain in the hospital until doctors say he can come home.

Teammates are visiting the teenager as he recovers.

“Several of them came up last night to the hospital with me, and they’re concerned for his status and everybody’s a little shaken up,” Robinson said.

Family members are thanking members of the community for their support and Robinson hopes to get his freshman player back on the field soon.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.