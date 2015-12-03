Cleaning crew attacked at Mooresville charter school

Authorities in Mooresville are searching for two people in connection to a violent confrontation with a cleaning crew at a charter school in Mooresville.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Pine Lake Prep.

Police say a cleaning crew was working at the upper school when two people, a man and woman who used to work with the crew, walked in.

There was reportedly a confrontation, and one of the former members took out a weapon, and tasered a female member of the cleaning crew. She was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Someone also fired a gunshot into the ceiling of the school, police say.

Those two attackers took off, and police are still looking for them. No students or faculty members were on campus at the time of the incident.

"We have issued a 50 mile B.O.LO. of the vehicle that left the scene. we are still actively looking for both of the suspects at this time," said Mooresville

PD Major Gerald Childress.

According to police, the pair has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Terrell Anderson, of Columbia, and 28-year-old Kimber Marie Suber, of Hopkins SC.

Both left the scene driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with SC license plate LSV-685. Area law enforcement agencies have been notified of the incident and been asked for assistance in locating the vehicle and suspects.

