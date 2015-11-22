Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles Recipe: Cooking with the Carrs

Recipe courtesy: Cooking with the Carrs

Website: cookingwiththecarrs.com

Fried Chicken Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 pounds of chicken wings

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups all-purpose flour for coating

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

2 quarts vegetable oil for frying

2 tsp butter

Instructions:

Place your chicken wings on a flat cookie sheet or tray and allow them to reach room temperature. Pat them dry. Place the flour in a large plastic bag. Season the flour with paprika, salt and pepper to taste. Add more flour and seasoning depending on how large your chicken pieces are.

Dip chicken pieces in buttermilk and allow excess to drip off. Then, a few at a time, put them in the bag with the flour, seal the bag and shake to coat well. Place the coated chicken on a cookie sheet or tray, and cover with a clean dish towel. Allow the battered chicken to rest for about 5-10 minutes. This will allow the flour to create a thick paste like consistency.

While your chicken is resting, fill a large skillet or pot (cast iron is preferred) about 1/2 full with vegetable oil and butter. Heat until very hot. You can test your grease mixture by placing a pinch of flour in the oil. It the flour mixture begins to sizzle, your oil is ready. If the flour settles to the bottom of the pan with little to no movement, your oil is not hot enough.

Put in as many chicken pieces as the skillet can hold, without crowding them. Brown the chicken in HOT oil on both sides. When browned, reduce heat and cover skillet; let cook for 15-20 minutes (the chicken will be cooked through but not crispy). Remove cover, raise heat again and continue to fry until crispy, and then carefully remove chicken from oil.

Drain the fried chicken on paper towels. Depending on how much chicken you have, you may have to fry in a few shifts. Keep the finished chicken in a slightly warm oven while preparing the rest.

Tip: paprika helps to brown the chicken, as does the butter.



Red Velvet Waffles

Ingredients

Waffles

1 cup all purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoon butter, melted

4 teaspoons red food coloring

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 oz cream cheese, softened

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 ½ tablespoons milk (may need a few drop more)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

powdered sugar, garnish

Instructions

Waffles

* In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, & cocoa powder.

* Add in egg, buttermilk, butter, vanilla extract, & red food coloring

* Stir until gently combined. The batter should still have a few lumps in it. You don’t want to stir it until it’s completely smooth.

* Let the batter sit for 10-15 minutes, while you make the glaze.

Glaze

In a medium size bowl, add all of the cream cheese glaze ingredients and blend until smooth and silky. Set aside.

* Spray preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour approximately ¼ cup of batter mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until firm to the touch. Serve hot.