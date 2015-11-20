SC teenager finds mealworm in high school lunch

A South Carolina school district is trying to figure out how a mealworm got into a student’s lunch.

Earlier this week, a viewer sent WBTV a picture that appeared to show the worm in a student's rice.

Clover School leaders confirmed a student found a mealworm in her lunch at Clover High School Tuesday.

A social media post from the child’s mother claimed a cafeteria worker told her daughter that "it was just a piece of rice."

School leaders said all other bags of brown rice product were thrown out as a precaution, but believe it was an isolated incident.

A district spokesperson said the issue appeared to stem from the school’s food services provider, Chartwells.

"The health and safety of our students is our highest priority," the company said in a statement through the school district. "We take this incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough supplier investigation with our Quality Assurance team. As soon as we were notified we immediately removed the product from lunch service and have pulled all associated product from the schools."

The company said the Department of Health and Environmental Controls inspected their schools and gave the food service operations a 100% for sanitation and food safety practices.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.