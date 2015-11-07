Chef for Kids' Cancer Event + Beet Gnocchi Recipe

Chefs for Kids' Cancer, the inaugural Cookies for Kids' Cancer Queen City event is just days away. Executive chefs from six of the area's most exclusive restaurants (i.e., Passion 8, Fork!, The Summit Room, Heirloom and Flipside Café) will come together for one night to demonstrate their talents and help raise awareness of pediatric cancer. Over 500 event attendees will enjoy cooking demonstrations, samples of exclusive recipes and entertainment. For more information, click here.

Recipe Below: Courtesy of Chef Luca from Passion 8

Beet Gnocchi Recipe:



Ingredients:

3 whole baking potatoes

1/2 cup of beet puree

1 1/2 cups flour

Pinch of salt



Method of Production:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spear the potatoes with fork tines in several places around each potato to vent moisture as the potatoes cook. Bake the potatoes in their skins until tender, about an hour. Let cool on a rack, cutting them open to help cool and let more moisture escape.



Scoop out the potatoes from their skins. Pass the potatoes through a potato ricer and into a large bowl. (If you don't have potato rice you can mash the potatoes by hand and fluff them up a bit with a fork.) It is best to work with the potatoes when they are still warm.



Add the flour, beet puree, a pinch of salt. Mix by hand until you have a nice pliable ball of dough. Do not over mix.

Prepare a work area and dust it with flour. Take the dough, a piece at a time, and roll it out gently with your hands until you have rolls about 3/4 inch in diameter. It is very important to keep a light touch while you are rolling the dough. Gently roll the dough with your fingertips while exerting the lightest pressure outwards, not down, to draw the dough out.

Cut the tubes of dough into pieces about one inch long. Using either the tines of a fork or your fingertip, press against a piece of the dough and roll it slightly to form an indentation (good for catching the sauce). As the gnocchi are made, place them on flat baking pan, lightly dusted with flour or lined with wax paper. At this point you can freeze the gnocchi ahead of time. Freeze them first on a floured or lined tray, then once frozen you can put them into a freezer bag for more easy storage. To cook, just put the frozen gnocchi into the simmering water for the next step.

Bring at least 6 quarts of salted water to a boil in a shallow saucepan. Gently drop the gnocchi, a few at a time, into the water. As soon as they rise to the surface, remove them with a slotted spoon, draining well. Arrange on a warm serving dish. Continue cooking the gnocchi in the same manner.

As soon as all the gnocchi are ready, pour heated pasta sauce over them and sprinkle with the parsley. Serve immediately.

Butternut Squash Cream:



Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound butternut squash

1/4 cup chopped shallots

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan

Half cup of white wine , or sherry or Madeira





Instructions:

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the butternut squash and cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the shallots, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the wine let reduce and then add the cream, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Add the Parmesan and adjust the seasoning, to taste.

Add the pasta, stir to coat with the sauce, and cook until the pasta is heated through, 1 minute. Remove from the heat and serve hot

Buon appetite