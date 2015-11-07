Recipe: Shonal's Thanksgiving Turkey Glaze

Shonal's Thanksgiving Turkey Glaze
Courtesy:
SplenDishes Gourmet Foods, LLC
www.splendishes.com
www.facebook.com/splendishesbyshonali
www.twitter.com/Splendishes
Ingredients:
2 cloves Garlic
2 medium Shallots
8 slices Jalapeños, pickled
1 cup Roasted Red Peppers
1 tsp SplenDishes House Blend
2 cups Dry White Wine
1 6oz jar SplenDishes Cranberry Jelly
3 Tbsp. Olive Oil
Directions:
Combine garlic, shallots, jalapenos and roasted red peppers in food processor, pulse until well combined. Add to sauce pan, along with SplenDishes House Blend with olive oil on high heat and sauté for about 3-4 minutes.
Add SplenDishes Cranberry Jelly and stir until dissolved. Stir in white wine, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes until slightly thickened.
To baste: In the last hour of cooking turkey, baste every 20 minutes, until done.
*can be made ahead of time and stored in fridge until ready to use.
Recipe courtesy Shonali Thomas, Owner of SplenDishes Gourmet Foods
