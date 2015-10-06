Chester prosecutor, family help rescue elderly man and dog from flood waters

A Chester County deputy solicitor was back in court Tuesday afternoon - just days after she and her family rescued a man from flood waters in Columbia.

Julie Hall works in Chester, but lives in the Columbia area with her husband, Tom, and three sons.

Areas in her neighborhood were flooded from the surging bodies of water nearby. Sunday, they helped get an 87-year-old man and his dog out of a flooded car. The water was up to his chest.

The Halls left their home searching for those in need of helping hands.

"We’d knocked on some doors just making sure no one was in the houses," Julie Hall recalled.

Hall’s husband, Tom, dropped Julie back off the house and went back out with the boys.

One was recording as Tom Hall discovered a car almost submerged in water. He later spotted an elderly man waving inside and returned to the house for supplies.

"He had seen that the man was in the car and he came flying back up and said we need more life jackets, we need rope," Hall said.

Hall said first responders were swamped with calls.

The family was able to throw a life jacket and rope to the man named 'George,' but he needed help getting out of the car.

As Tom Hall helped George, he realized the man was also with a small Yorkshire terrier. Hall was able to help both out of the car.

The fast-moving water took a toll on Hall, and Julie had to meet him half-way to help bring George and his dog, Tila, to safety.

"It just kind of makes you reevaluate your whole situation. I mean, nature is such a strong force and you don’t really realize it until you see it for yourself in your own environment." Hall said.

The family has come to know George since the rescue. He was traveling from Canada to Florida until he got stuck in the Columbia-area.

"It just seemed so surreal. You never know what you’re going to do until you’re put into a situation where you have to make a decision and it’s super scary but I’m grateful everything turned out as well as it did," Julie Hall said.

'George' stayed with the family Sunday night and plans to have dinner with them again Tuesday before leaving South Carolina Wednesday.

