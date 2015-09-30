Man charged with murder, assault in southwest Charlotte double shooting

A man was arrested in connection to a double shooting in southwest Charlotte that left 23-year-old Terrence White dead and a woman in the hospital.

Canell Rayshaun Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to an assault call in the 300 block of Archdale Drive where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic took her to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. Her name has not been released.

A short time later, officers responded to an assault call on Coolbrook Court, where they found a man, later identified as White, dead inside a home. Police said he had been shot.

Police believe the two were inside the home on Coolbrook Court when they were shot. The woman was transported by an acquaintance to Archdale Drive where they called 911, police say.

Detectives soon identified Johnson as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed before being charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website here.



