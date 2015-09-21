Deputies investigating fight at amusement park during SCarowinds event

Screenshot of video obtained by WBTV showing a large crowd running in the Carowinds parking lot.

York County deputies are investigating a fight that broke out at Carowinds early Sunday morning and spilled onto neighboring business lots. The amusement park was hosting its popular 'Scarowinds' event ahead of Halloween.

Several viewers reached out to WBTV On Your Side after seeing posts about the fight on social media.

A spokesperson for Carowinds told WBTV that there were two reported incidents Saturday. She said the first was a disturbance inside a park restaurant that left two 16-year-old with minor injuries.

The second incident took place around closing time in the parking lot. An off-duty deputy was working security when he said he responded to a fight at the North Gate just after midnight.

The deputy said he was telling a 'large' group of people to disperse when another group began to fight near his vehicle.

"The report said that these people took it from the Carowinds parking lot across the street to the gas station, or Wendy’s outside of the Carowinds property, and as soon as they started their mess there, we responded to that and cleared the crowd." said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Several videos posted on social media, allegedly of the fight, appear to have the sound of a stun gun firing - along with multiple people saying they saw it happening.

Despite other online posts about a possible gun, Faris said that was not the case.

"No one was hurt, no weapons were involved, it was just a bunch of shoving and pushing," Faris said.

The tail light on the deputy’s squad car was broken.

No one was arrested, according to the report.

Joy Davis was driving by after midnight early Sunday morning after the park closed and saw the blue lights.

“The traffic was so congested in the parking lot that no vehicles could move or anything,” Davis said.

Davis was concerned to hear about a fight, especially since her daughter was at the park just 24 hours earlier.

“My daughter went Friday night with a girlfriend and so I was very relieved that it didn’t happen because they left Carowinds Friday night probably around 12:30 as well,” Davis said.

Despite video recordings mentioning a taser or stun gun, deputies and park leaders insist no weapons were used by law enforcement.

“No one was hurt, no weapons were involved, it was just a bunch of shoving and pushing,” Faris said.

A Carowinds spokesperson said there is always additional security for SCarowinds, including deputy patrols on horses.

The spokesperson said park leaders encourage parents be on hand to supervise teenagers. Davis said that did not appear to be the case over the weekend.

“My daughter said there was a lot of kids around her age with girlfriends, boyfriends, and stuff like that, pre-teens, somewhere around there and they didn’t seem to have any supervision at all,” Davis said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the assault inside the park.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the parking lot disturbances.

Both 16-year-olds injured during the scuffle were treated at the scene by Carowinds paramedics, according to a CMPD report.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.